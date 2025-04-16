eldric.substack.com

The following articles are relevant to this CotD:

1) Exposing the Darkness April 15, 2025 “Safe and Effective: Studies of 184 Million People Confirm Covid ‘Vaccines’ Are Not Safe for Human Use” (see link: https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/safe-and-effective-studies-of-184 ). From the article: The results of the studies were combined to reveal that deaths, heart attacks, strokes, and multi-organ failure all skyrocketed among people who received Covid mRNA injections. In a statement on X responding to the finding, Hulscher said: “IMMEDIATE market withdrawal of the COVID-19 mRNA injections is essential to prevent further loss of life among the 9 million American children still receiving them… In light of the overwhelming safety signals confirmed in the largest studies ever conducted, continued administration of these products now constitutes mass negligent homicide.”

2) Canadian Citizens for Charter Rights and Freedoms April 9, 2025 “C3RF "In Hot" with Donald Best re: the Helen Grus case” (see link: https://www.canadiancitizens.org/single-post/c3rf-in-hot-with-donald-best-re-the-helen-grus-case ). This is a video interview as Major Russ Cooper (Ret'd) delves deep into what appears to a gross miscarriage of justice with expert commentator Detective Donald Best (Ret'd). How else to describe the "discreditable conduct" guilty verdict handed down to Ottawa Police Service detective Helen Grus? All for daring to exercise her police discretion to investigate a cluster of nine infant deaths on the heels of the rollout of mRNA vaccines. Has Canada ceased to be a "rule of law" country? Is there no justice for little ones when the veracity of preferred narratives is at stake? Is Canadian policing corrupted at the highest levels?

Panel 1 The first graph is a construct by the author utilizing the VigiAccess data as per the website vigiaccess.org . To access the data on “Reported potential side effects”, scroll down the page and click the small box to confirm that you “have read and understand the above statements”. Then click on “Search database” and type in “covid-19 vaccine”. A “Search results for covid-19 vaccine” page pops up and from there one can click on one of the following AstraZeneca, Moderna, Janssen, Novavax or PfizerBioNTech with the descriptor “COVID-19 vaccine” as all are attached to the same database. The “Reported potential side effects” page displays 27 grouped categories from which one can click and explore. As of April 6, 2025, there were 5.78 million Reports consisting of 13.15 million AEFIs or about 2.3 AEFIs per Report. Remember, as per Health Canada: “Evidence indicates that vaccines and boosters are effective at helping to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19. Evidence indicates that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines continue to outweigh the risks of the disease. Receiving an mRNA booster dose provides even better protection.” Do you think the data supports these claims by Health Canada?

Panel 2 The following table summarizes the data presented on the “Reported potential side effects” page. The top seven AEFI Group Disorders & Conditions (in red) account for just over 76 percent of the total AEFIs.

Panel 3 This pie-chart presents the same data in Panel 2.

Panel 4 This table presents the Deaths as “Reported potential side effects”. There are two sub-groups containing Death, namely General and Pregnancy. There are 39,032 total Deaths (0.68% of total Reports) as of April 6, 2025, or about 1 Death per 148 Reports. The General sub-group contains some interesting causes of Death like drowning, hanging and decapitation. The author is not quite sure what an “Apparent death” actually is, however, these were still included in total deaths. There were actually a total 7,842 infant-baby-fetal Deaths…absolutely tragic!

Panel 5 The following table presents some of the most deadliest infections and disease listed within the “Infections and Infestations” sub-group. The “Relative Case Fatality Rate RCFR)” assigned to these diseases was based on data presented within The MicrobeScope website (see link: https://informationisbeautiful.net/visualizations/the-microbescope-infectious-diseases-in-context/ ). The question is…why are the covid booster injections still being promoted as “safe and effective”?