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The following articles are relevant to this CotD:

Medical Daily News July 20, 2026 “Canada’s 2026 Wildfire Season Has Surged Far Beyond Historical Averages” (see link: https://www.medicaldaily.com/canada-wildfire-2026-season-statistics-evacuations-smoke-update-476176 ). As per the news article “What began as a far-below-average wildfire season for Canada has erupted into a national emergency in the span of 10 days. The season’s statistics have crossed a threshold that has alarmed fire scientists: the country has now burned more than the 25-year average. The reach of Canada’s fires extends well beyond Canadian borders. U.S. President Donald Trump responded on July 17 by posting on Truth Social that he would hold Canada “responsible” for the “filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air” and that the cost “must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying”, accusing Canada of “willful negligence” in forest management.

AP World News August 13, 2026 “Canadian wildfire that forced 20,000 to flee may signal ‘new normal’” (see link: https://apnews.com/article/canada-wildfires-british-columbia-06918cee1330c511babd1732f29e7cb5 ). From the article: Canada has endured a series of severe wildfire seasons in recent years, with smoke repeatedly drifting into the United States. In record-setting 2023, fires burned more than 14.6 million hectares (36 million acres), an area roughly the size of Illinois. Canada has warmed faster than the global average in recent decades, while the amount of land burned by wildfires has increased substantially. Much of the country’s forest is remote and dominated by spruce and pine, conditions that can make fires difficult to contain once they become established.

This CotD is an update of the August 20, 2025 CotD Canada Wildfires and the Scorched Earth (2).

Panel 1 This image is from the Natural Resources Canada (NRC) under Canadian Wildland Fire Information System (https://cwfis.cfs.nrcan.gc.ca/home). The NRC website is a very good source of information related to wildfires and it is recommended to view the various maps and data.

Panel 2

This graph of Annual Cumulative Burned Area is the author’s construct to verify the data within the NRC website. Typically, Canada’s wildfire season begins in late April and extends into September on an annual basis. The wildfires burned area varies over time with an annual average burned area in the order of 2.7 million hectares per year from 2012 to 2022.The years of 2023 to 2025 are not typical “Burn Areas” magnitude and have been purposely excluded from the CotD calculated average burned area. As of October 10, 2026, Canada’s wildfires have burned 4.5 million hectares or about 1.67 times than the normal average.

Panel 3

The following graph presents the Burned Area on an annual basis since 2012. In 2023, 15.86 million hectares burned which represents in the order of 5.9 times the previous 11 year average. This is considered a Ninth Sigma event and represents a nearly impossible occurrence, in the order of 1 (one) in a Quadrillion. You decide if the wildfires of 2023 to 2025 are a natural phenomenon or something else.

Panel 4

This graph presents the 2026 Burned Area to Date specific to each province and territory.

Panel 5

This graph presents the 2026 Portion (%) of Burned Area to Date specific to each province and territory. Northern Canada territories accounted for 40.7 percent of the total Burned Area this year (58 percent above the 10 year average). The eastern provinces of Ontario and Quebec accounted for 33.4 percent of the Burned area or nearly double the 10 year average.

Panel 6

This is a graphical presentation of “average annual” temperatures for the combined 10 Alberta weather stations since 1985. The data source is Canada Weather Stats :

https://www.weatherstats.ca/. You decide if the Alberta temperatures are warming faster than the global average.

Panel 7

According to Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scorched_earth), a scorched-earth policy is a military strategy of destroying everything that allows an enemy to be able to fight a war, including water, food, humans, animals, plants and any kind of tools and infrastructure. Its use is possible by a retreating army to leave nothing of value to the attacking force or by an advancing army to fight against unconventional warfare.

Scorched earth against non-combatants has been banned under the 1977 Geneva Convention:

“It is prohibited to attack, destroy, remove, or render useless objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population, such as foodstuffs, agricultural areas for the production of foodstuffs, crops, livestock, drinking water installations and supplies, and irrigation works, for the specific purpose of denying them for their sustenance value to the civilian population or to the adverse Party, whatever the motive, whether in order to starve out civilians, to cause them to move away, or for any other motive.”

Does the above sound familiar?

The following are images depicting the devastation from recent wildfires:

Lahaina Hawaii (2023)

Lytton BC (2021)

West Kelowna BC (2023)

Jasper AB (2024)

“An ancestor of mine once said that if you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable, must be the truth.” Spock Star Trek VI The Undiscovered Country

CotD Team DOGE (Division of Government Ejection)

Primary mission: implement PEST protocol (Primary Extraction of Stoolies & Troublemakers)