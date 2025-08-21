eldric.substack.com

1) Government of Nova Scotia News August 5, 2025 “Travel, Activities in Woods Restricted to Prevent Wildfires” (see link: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2025/08/05/travel-activities-woods-restricted-prevent-wildfires ). As per the news article “The Province is restricting travel and activities in the woods because continued hot, dry conditions have greatly increased the risk of wildfires. The restrictions, effective as of 4 p.m. today, August 5, include: hiking, camping, fishing and the use of vehicles in the woods are not permitted, trail systems through woods are off limits and camping is allowed only in campgrounds. These and other measures are in place on provincial Crown and private land until October 15 or until conditions allow them to be lifted. The fine for violating the restrictions is $25,000.”

2) Indigenous Opinions August 11, 2025 “Canada Is Paying to Burn Its Own Forests – And Then Blaming You” (see link: https://acanadianshame.substack.com/p/canada-is-paying-to-burn-its-own ). From the article written by Darren Grimes: Across this country, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, our governments are quietly turning public forests into firetraps – at your expense and then weaponizing the resulting chaos to strip away freedoms in the name of “climate emergencies.” They call it vegetation management. The rest of us call it what it is: state-funded ecocide. Glyphosate doesn’t politely “target competing species.” It wipes out anything green, stripping biodiversity from the forest floor to the canopy. That means destroying food sources for moose, deer, and countless smaller species, creating monocultures of fast-growing, low-diversity softwood, and leaving dead, dried biomass littered across thousands of hectares — perfect fuel for wildfire ignition. The real arsonist? Policy. Not lightning, not campers, not some angry sky god — government policy. But the punishment falls on you, while the cause remains funded and protected.

This CotD is an update of the August 23rd, 2023 CotD “Canada Wildfires and the Scorched Earth”

Panel 1

This image is from the Natural Resources Canada (NRC) under Canadian Wildland Fire Information System (https://cwfis.cfs.nrcan.gc.ca/home). The NRC website is a very good source of information related to wildfires and it is recommended to view the various maps and data.

Panel 2

This graph of Annual Cumulative Burned Area is the author’s construct to verify the data within the NRC website. Typically, Canada’s wildfire season begins in late April and extends into September on an annual basis. The wildfires burned area varies over time with an annual average burned area in the order of 2.7 million hectares per year from 2012 to 2022. The years of 2023 to 2025 are not typical “Burn Areas” magnitude and have been purposely excluded from the CotD calculated average burned area. Typically, by August 10th of the wildfire season, there would be about 2.2 million hectares burned based on the averages since 2012. As of August 10, 2025, Canada’s wildfires have already burned 7.05 million hectares or about 2.6 times than the normal average.

Panel 3

The following graph presents the Burned Area on an annual basis since 2012. In 2023, 15.86 million hectares burned which represents in the order of 5.9 times the previous 11 year average. This is considered a Ninth Sigma event and represents a nearly impossible occurrence, in the order of 1 (one) in a Quadrillion. For 2025, the CotD author is forecasting in the order of 8.5 million hectares to be burned representing 4 standard deviations above the 11 year average (meaning this should occur every 43 years). You decide if the wildfires of 2023 to 2025 are a natural phenomenon or something else.

Panel 4

This graph presents the 2025 Burned Area to Date specific to each province and territory.

Panel 5

This graph presents the 2025 Portion (%) of Burned Area to Date specific to each province and territory. The eastern provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland & Labrador and Nova Scotia indicate portion of Burned Area at 0.03%, 0.13% and 0.05%, respectively, and yet the provincial governments have essentially called a “climate emergency lock-down”. Do you think that this policy makes sense given that 99.9% of forested area in these three provinces are “fire free”?

Panel 6

According to Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scorched_earth), a scorched-earth policy is a military strategy of destroying everything that allows an enemy to be able to fight a war, including water, food, humans, animals, plants and any kind of tools and infrastructure. Its use is possible by a retreating army to leave nothing of value to the attacking force or by an advancing army to fight against unconventional warfare.

Scorched earth against non-combatants has been banned under the 1977 Geneva Convention:

“It is prohibited to attack, destroy, remove, or render useless objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population, such as foodstuffs, agricultural areas for the production of foodstuffs, crops, livestock, drinking water installations and supplies, and irrigation works, for the specific purpose of denying them for their sustenance value to the civilian population or to the adverse Party, whatever the motive, whether in order to starve out civilians, to cause them to move away, or for any other motive.”

Does the above sound familiar?

The following are images depicting the devastation from recent wildfires:

Lahaina Hawaii (2023)

Lytton BC (2021)

West Kelowna BC (2023)

Jasper AB (2024)

