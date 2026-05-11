eldric.substack.com

This CotD was inspired by the July 22, 2025 Fraser Institute article “Taxes versus the Necessities of Life, The Canadian Consumer Tax Index, 2025 Edition” written by Jake Fuss and Grady Munro. Here is the link: https://www.fraserinstitute.org/studies/taxes-versus-necessities-life-canadian-consumer-tax-index-2025-edition .

The article is well written, easy to read and includes some excellent tables and graphs.

Here are some portions from this article:

CotD author’s comment: the Consumer Tax Index has increased an average 5.5 percent per year since 1961.

CotD author’s comment: Canadian citizens are on the road to ruin should these trends continue.

This was Panel 5 from the May 26, 2025 Chart of the Day (CotD) The Final Countdown (see link: https://eldric.substack.com/p/chart-of-the-day-cotd-the-final-countdown-ea6?utm_source=publication-search.

And here was Panel 6 from the same CotD containing comments on Panel 5 :

The ultimate outcome of socialism is tyranny and serfdom” The Road to Serfdom

CotD Team DOGE (Division of Government Ejection)

Primary mission: implement PEST (Primary Extraction of Stoolies & Troublemakers) protocol