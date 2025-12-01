Eldric Vero Substack

User's avatar
SuperSally888's avatar
SuperSally888
4d

Excellent presentation. People need to know the tyranny that is being perpetuated.

Canada is not alone in their brutal ending of lives.

Australia is also pushing "end of life pathways" hard now, as an alternative to medical care or actual assistance. Hasten death via neglect and drugs. The premise being it seems as soon as a person is no longer paying taxes and might start costing money to support, their life is no longer of any value.

Then in places like the Philippines, where I live, if you don't have money, you don't get adequate (or any in some cases treatment). If you do have money, then your savings and your family's wealth will be fleeced by the medical system.

What a world we live in! I hardly recognize it any more!

How do we turn this cold callous system around? How do we get back to being community, family, civic and civil society minded humans? We certainly have a lot of work to do!

1 reply
Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
6d

Another well done presentation.

1 reply by Eldric Vero
