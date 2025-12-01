eldric.substack.com

The following articles are relevant to this CotD:

1) The Globe and Mail October 3, 2025 “Canada has lost the plot on MAID” (see link: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/article-canada-lost-plot-maid-medical-assistance-in-dying/ ). From the article: When the Canadian government passed legislation nearly a decade ago to approve medical assistance in dying (MAID), it was an exercise in compassion. A competent Canadian adult suffering from an “irremediable medical condition,” whose death was “reasonably foreseeable,” would no longer have to suffer; MAID would offer a way to avoid the unnecessary pain, the loss of dignity and the loss of autonomy that often comes with natural death. Since then, MAID has morphed from being a last resort to an option among many: a path for those suffering from chronic illnesses or disabilities, a suggestion for those experiencing suicidality, and even a choice offered to veterans seeking assistance from the federal government. It’s clear that Canada has lost the plot on MAID. What started out as a compassionate option for those in advanced stages of dying has morphed into a state-sanctioned death apparatus for anyone – and/or their family members – who knows how to navigate the loose safeguards that are supposed to ensure that this life-ending procedure is carried out with the utmost caution. There is a word for ending someone’s life without their informed, lucid consent, and it’s not “compassion.”

2) Sage Journals OMEGA – Journal of Death and Dying Study February 28, 2025 “Government Economics of Expanding Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying to Vulnerable Populations and the Ethical Implications of Allowing the State to Control Death” (see link: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/00302228251323299 ). As per the Study: This study explores the potential economic savings from expanding medical assistance in dying (MAiD) in Canada, where it is currently a leading cause of death, to include vulnerable groups that cost the government more than they contribute in taxes. These groups include individuals with severe mental health issues, the homeless, drug users, retired elderly, and indigenous communities. Both voluntary and non-voluntary scenarios were analyzed, projecting total savings of up to CAD $1.273 trillion by 2047. With an estimated 2.6 million deaths in the voluntary scenario, mostly among mentally ill and elderly populations, this cost-saving measure raises significant ethical concerns. Financially incentivizing MAiD could shift healthcare priorities away from providing necessary support, potentially devaluing vulnerable lives and fostering a troubling reliance on assisted death as an economic solution. The findings highlight a need for ethical scrutiny of MAiD policy expansion.

CotD author’s input via Brave AI: “Non-voluntary euthanasia, which occurs when a patient is unable to consent—such as being unconscious, in a persistent vegetative state, or a young child—is generally not classified as murder in legal and ethical discussions, though it is highly controversial and subject to strict regulations in specific jurisdictions. However, the term “murder” is typically reserved for involuntary euthanasia, which occurs when a person is killed against their will or without their consent, even if they are capable of giving it. Involuntary euthanasia is widely regarded as murder and is illegal in all countries.” “The terms “involuntary” and “non-voluntary” describe actions or decisions that are not freely chosen.” Sooo…non-voluntary versus involuntary….you decide whether these terms are essentially the same or not.

This is a presentation of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) in Canada. The First Annual Report on MAID (via Health Canada) was released in 2020 which summarized the annual data from 2016 to 2019. The Sixth Annual Report was published on November 28, 2025 with an effective date of December 31, 2024 see link : https://www.canada.ca/content/dam/hc-sc/documents/services/publications/health-system-services/annual-report-medical-assistance-dying-2024/annual-report-medical-assistance-dying-2024.pdf ).

Panel 1

The Fourth Annual Report (effective December 31, 2022) presented Table 3.1 “Total MAID Deaths in Canada by Jurisdiction” on page 21. The Fifth and Sixth Annual Report do not include this data, so the CotD author has updated this important table. The CotD author has included data under “Unallocated” since the Health Canada Report does not add-up mathematically on the tables within the annual reports.

Panel 2

In addition, the Fourth Annual Report presented “Total MAID Deaths in Canada, 2016-2022” in Chart 3.1 (see page 20). The Fifth and Sixth Annual Report do not include this chart, so the CotD author has updated this important chart here:

Chart 3.1: Total MAID Deaths in Canada, 2016–2024

Panel 3

This is the same data included in Panel 1 which presents the Total MAID Deaths on an Annual Basis.

Panel 4

This is the same data included in Panel 3 which presents the Total MAID Deaths on a Cumulative Basis. The blue-dashed curve is a polynomial (non-linear) best-fit to the data up-trend (note R2=0.9959 or near perfect trend match). In essence, this reveals that the MAID Death Rate (MDR) is at an elevated deviated phase with time, which is a strong signal something is abnormal within Canada’s population. Once again, the question is “why is this occurring?

Panel 5

This table is directly from the Sixth Annual Report (see page 79).

A description of “other” conditions from the Sixth Annual Report (see page 19):

“The conditions provided for the “other” conditions category include: diabetes, frailty, autoimmune conditions, chronic pain and mental disorders, but practitioners sometimes listed other conditions such as joint, bone and muscle issues, hearing and visual issues and various internal diseases in the write-in fields. Note that within the broad categories, practitioners can select multiple specific conditions.”

via brucecain.substack.com

