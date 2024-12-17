eldric.substack.com

Today’s CotD was inspired by Peter Halligan’s substack article “Canada finally releases MAiD figures from 2023” (see link : Canada finally releases MAiD figures from 2023.) or via Peter’s Newsletter Peter’s Newsletter | Peter Halligan | Substack.

This is a presentation of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) in Canada. The First Annual Report on MAID (via Health Canada) was released in 2020 which summarized the annual data from 2016 to 2019. The Fifth Annual Report was published on December 11, 2024 with an effective date of December 31, 2023 see link : https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/publications/health-system-services/annual-report-medical-assistance-dying-2023.html ).

Panel 1

The Fourth Annual Report (effective December 31, 2022) presented Table 3.1 “Total MAID Deaths in Canada by Jurisdiction” on page 21. The Fifth Annual Report does not include this data, so the CotD author has updated this important table. The CotD author has included data under “Unallocated” since the Health Canada Report does not add-up mathematically on the tables within the annual reports.

Panel 2

In addition, the Fourth Annual Report presented “Total MAID Deaths in Canada, 2016-2022” in Chart 3.1 (see page 20). The Fifth Annual Report does not include this chart, so the CotD author has updated this important chart here:

Chart 3.1: Total MAID Deaths in Canada, 2016–2023 (as it should have been shown)

Panel 3

This is the same data included in Panel 1 which presents the Total MAID Deaths on an Annual Basis.

Panel 4

This is the same data included in Panel 3 which presents the Total MAID Deaths on a Cumulative Basis. The blue-dashed curve is a polynomial (non-linear) best-fit to the data up-trend (note R2=0.9959 or near perfect trend match). In essence, this reveals that the MAID Death Rate (MDR) is at an elevated deviated phase with time, which is a strong signal something is abnormal within Canada’s population. Once again, the question is “why is this occurring?

“No one is more hated than he who speaks the truth” Plato