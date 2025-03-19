eldric.substack.com

Today’s CotD was inspired by the March 17, 2025 Blog article via Manitoba Stronger Together “Is Democracy on Pause? The Mark Carney Appointment, Prorogation, and the Rise of a Globalist Prime Minister” (see link: https://www.manitobastrongertogether.ca/post/is-democracy-on-pause-the-mark-carney-appointment-prorogation-and-the-rise-of-a-globalist-prime-m ). The author of the CotD recommends reading this article as there are some interesting points and questions related to Canada’s current situation related to our federal government and governance. The following Panels are snippets from the MST Blog:

“In what is arguably one of the most controversial moves in recent Canadian political history, Mark Carney, a man who has never been elected to Parliament, was recently sworn in as the Prime Minister of Canada, replacing Justin Trudeau.”

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague.”

Marcus Tullius Cicero, Roman Statesman