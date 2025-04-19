eldric.substack.com

The following articles are relevant to this CotD:

1) Cultural Action Party of Canada December 6, 2022 “Seizure of Guns Precedes Authoritarian Government Take-Overs of History” (see link: https://capforcanada.com/seizure-of-guns-precedes-authoritarian-government-take-overs-of-history/ ). As per the article: Our thesis begins to take on a tangible form. In both cases, seizure of weapons from the public preceded mass death and systemic murder. Canada under the iron-clad grip of PM Justin Trudeau is not China or Uganda, yet. CBC, CTV, National Post, Calgary Herald, Montreal Gazette. Not one of them has a single word to say about potential “negative fall-out” subsequent to gun seizure. How sick is that? In 2022, Canada has a puppet-media. As paid for by Justin Trudeau, they tow the social line of our country’s quasi-dictator.

2) The Line March 22, 2025 “Tim Thurley: Canada's civilian gun culture should be part of our defence plan” (see link: https://www.readtheline.ca/p/tim-thurley-canadas-civilian-gun?hide_intro_popup=true ). From the article: An armed and trained citizenry, and a thriving weapons industry, are essential parts of any national defence strategy. We should take cues from nations in similar situations, like Finland. Both of us border stronger powers, control vast, harsh landscapes, and hold valuable strategic resources. We’re internally stable, democratic, and potential targets. These proposals might also help address a key social issue: trust. Reinvigorated community defence institutions will build bridges between constituencies, which the early rifle associations accomplished by being popular events on the social calendar for all political persuasions. Canadians of all stripes and regions, rural and urban, will be able to join together for a higher purpose and share institutional commonality with fellow Canadians thousands of miles away. Trusted, licensed gun owners and businesses can contribute their knowledge and experience and be treated as welcome stakeholders and partners by governments.

Panel 1

This chart is a construct by the CotD author utilizing the Statistics Canada database which graphically presents the total annual homicides in Canada since 1974. Observe that the annual homicide rate was declining (~0.4 percent per year) during the forty year period ending 2014. Note the abrupt change in the homicide rate starting in 2015 during the Trudeau LGBQNDP coalition tenure. The question is…why did this occur?

Panel 2

This chart presents the top three primary causes of homicide. Shootings account for 37 percent of homicides in 2023.

Panel 3

This chart presents the remaining causes of homicides accounting for 16.7 percent in 2023. Interesting to note the spike in “Other Methods” in 2023. The CotD author could not determine what these “Other Methods” could entail. Also of interest is the general trend increase in “Unkown” homicide causes. These two categories combined account for about 11 percent of total homicides in 2023 and are a mystery.

Panel 4

This chart presents the number one cause of homicides (Firearms) for the past 50 years. Once again observe the declining trend for the period 1974 to 2014 and the abrupt change starting in 2015. Once again…why did this occur?

Panel 5

This chart presents the split in types of firearms used in homicides. Rifles and shotgun homicides have declined significantly over the past 50 years versus significant increases in handguns. It would be interesting to know what the Unknown/Other category of firearm homicides involves.

“If you love wealth better than liberty, the tranquillity of servitude better than the animating contest of freedom, go home from us in peace. We ask not your counsels or arms. Crouch down and lick the hands which feed you. May your chains set lightly upon you and may posterity forget that ye were our countrymen." Samuel Adams, 1776