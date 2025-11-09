eldric.substack.com

This is an update CotD presentation of the Government of Canada historical deficits and debts.

The following articles are relevant to this CotD:

1) The Post Millennial December 14, 2021 “BREAKING: Canada’s 2020-21 deficit now projected at $327.7 BILLION” (see link: https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-canadas-2020-21-deficit-now-projected-at-327-7-billion ). As per the article: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced “This economic and fiscal update provides Canadians with a transparent report of our nations finances, it also includes targeted investments that will ensure we have the weapons we need to finish the fight against COVID-19,” said Freeland, naming pediatric vaccines and booster shots for Canadians as examples. Freeland said that moving forward, the federal government would be “mindful of elevated inflation” and its impacts on cost of living.

(Author’s comment : it appears “elevated inflation” was not a concern)

2) Financial Post December 17, 2024 “Canada Runs Deeper Deficits as Finance Minister Resigns” (see link: https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/canada-runs-deeper-deficits-as-finance-chief-resigns ). From the article: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government ran a deeper deficit than projected and broke a fiscal objective outlined by his finance minister, who resigned the day she was set to unveil new spending and revenue estimates. A C$62 billion deficit in the last fiscal year blew past former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s pledge to keep the shortfall at or below C$40.1 billion. Trudeau’s nearly decade-long fiscal legacy has been characterized by running deficits that have helped boost consumption and expanded social expenditures, but not markedly increased economic growth in the medium or long term amid a dearth of business investment and a productivity crisis. The document includes no plan to balance the budget.

(Author’s comment : why didn’t Chrystia Freeland resign from the Liberal party and cross the floor to the Conservatives?)

3) Financial Post November 6, 2025 “The good, the bad and the ugly of Canada’s budget 2025” (see link: https://financialpost.com/news/good-bad-and-ugly-canada-budget-2025 ). From this article : As has been widely reported, the projected total deficit for the current fiscal year (purposely ignoring the deceptive “capital” versus “operating” budget split) is $78.3 billion slowly decreasing to $57.9 billion for 2028-29. This is beyond reckless and adds about $322 billion to our country’s cumulative debt during this time. This budget is a financial disaster. Our youth and future new Canadians will be left to pay off the massive spending spree well past when the authors of this mess are gone. And to pay it off there are really only three paths: significant tax increases to pay down the growing debt and increased debt charges; significant austerity or both.

Panel 1

This graph presents the government of Canada annual deficits contributing to the overall cumulative debt. Note the extreme deficit of $327 billion in 2021 alone which is over 15 times the average annual deficits over the previous 10 years.This is unconscionable to say the least.The question is “where was the objection to this cyclopean deficit?”Note the projected deficits over the next five years (2026 to 2030) average about $65 Billion which is 4 times the average over the pre-covid period 2015-2020.

Panel 2

This is the graphical presentation of the government of Canada cumulative debt since 1960. The LGBQNDP (Liberal-Green-Bloc Quebecois-New Democratic Party) Regime subjugated democratic rule starting in 2015. Since that time, the debt has essentially doubled in 10 years and is forecast (via the Budget) to increase another $324 billion by the year 2030.

Panel 3

This is an expanded view of the plot above since the year 2015. Note the debt forecast has been “elevated” by $196 Billion (a 53% increase) since the December 2024 Budget presentation. There appears to be something rotten in Canadian federal government accounting to be so far “out-to-lunch” just 11 months ago.

Panel 4

This is the same government of Canada cumulative debt since 1960 presented on a semi-logarithmic plot. The green line represents an average debt increase of 7.0 percent per year. It appears the 2025 Budget is right on target.

Panel 5

The “source” of inflation is from a country’s central bank, in this case, the Bank of Canada (BoC) and M3 Money Supply. The “Selected Monetary Aggregates and their Components” can be accessed via the BoC website: https://www.bankofcanada.ca/rates/banking-and-financial-statistics/selected-monetary-aggregates-and-their-components-formerly-e1/#table. Note the parallel nature of monetary Inflation via the BoC and the government of Canada’s cumulative debt above – both have averaged in the order of 7.0 percent per year over the long-term. Also note that in the early 1970s, the CPI began an extremely high rate period of 9.7 percent per year which continued into the 1980s…are we entering into an analogous period in 2025?

“The last official act of any government is to loot the treasury” George Washington

“The ultimate outcome of socialism is tyranny and serfdom” The Road to Serfdom

CotD Team DOGE (Division of Government Ejection)

Primary mission: implement PEST protocol (Primary Extraction of Stoolies & Troublemakers)