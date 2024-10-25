eldric.substack.com

The CotD author was rummaging through some well-hidden file folders and came across this jewel of a letter from exactly 8 years ago to the date. So, back in October 2016, the author was looking into the Canada Equalization Program and by chance happened upon a Facebook post by Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall which addressed this very issue. The CotD author wrote an e-mail letter as follows:

“Hello Hon.Premier Brad Wall…thank-you for researching into our equalization transfer scheme – very interesting data indeed. Definitely shows who really runs Canada. The same maps showing the provincial Contributions to this scheme would be very interesting as well. All the Best.”

Panel 1

Here is the response letter the CotD author received:

Panel 2

This was an attachment provided with the above letter. The penciled in notes are the CotD author’s in order to provide some additional appreciation of this scheme.

For a more recent analysis, please see the CotD of April 17, 2024 “Canada Equalization Program a Wealth Transfer Scheme” https://eldric.substack.com/p/chart-of-the-day-cotd-canada-equalization

“The last official act of any government is to loot the treasury” George Washington