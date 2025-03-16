eldric.substack.com

The following CotD substack was spurred on by today’s substack article “October 25 2025 cbdc installation Christine Lagarde says the EU will ACCELERATE CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY. FYI that will be the Carney carnage story for Canada too.” from LawyerLisa’s Substack (see link: https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/cp/159186089 ). As per LawyerLisa :

SLAVERY BECOMES POSSIBLE WITH MONEY THAT CAN BE INSTANTLY TAKEN FOR WRONGSPEAK.

IT CAN BE PROGRAMMED:

- NOT TO WORK ON PRODUCTS, MEAT, dairy, small businesses.

- WITH A CARBON ALLOTMENT

- TO WORK IN A GEOGRAPHICAL 15 MINUTE ZONE

- NOT TO WORK ON GASOLINE FOR YOUR CAR.

- To be instantly taxed for wrong speak

thiNk they won't?

Panel 1

Within LawyerLisa’s report is a link to USECASH.ca (https://usecash.ca/ ). The CotD author highly recommends viewing this website to get educated on the consequences of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

Panel 2

As per USECASH.ca : “Central Banks around the world are in the process of implementing CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) and have already said that it will give them control over every transaction you make. But, if the monetary system of your country becomes cashless and 100% digital, your purchases will be monitored and controlled by the Central Bank and the Government as Mr. Carstens has stated. They will know where you spent every penny and they will know how you earned every penny. The CBDC technology that enforces the rules and regulations has the ability to limit your purchases, freeze your accounts, and even delete your funds with the click of a mouse. Perhaps you bought your allotted amount of meat, clothing or fuel this month ... the next time you attempt to purchase one of these items, "the system" simply declines your purchase at checkout. No more fuel for you this month.”

cbdctracker.org

Panel 3

As per USECASH.ca : “In a cashless society, there will be no swap meets, no garage sales, no piggy banks, no tooth fairy, no cash allowance for your children, no helping the homeless, no neighbourhood lemonade stands or any other "simple" transaction or donation. Do you want your children's payment transactions to be electronically monitored by the government? Does that sound safe to you?

People in abusive situations are often financially reliant on their abuser. If cash is removed, their way out will be that much harder or near impossible.

Elderly, blind and people with disabilities will struggle. Many people can't or don't know how to use technology. They would also be vulnerable to scams.

You won't be able to leave your home without some sort of device. We will be reliant on technology every day. WHAT ARE THE TECHNOLOGICAL IMPLICATIONS OF A CASHLESS SOCIETY?

If you want access to your funds, you will need the latest devices and software to enable payments. If you are not a very tech savvy person, this could become a big problem. It is also extremely expensive and inconceivable for some households.”

Got silver?....Got Gold?!!

“Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” John 8:32