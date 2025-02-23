eldric.substack.com

The following CotD substack is based on the “Digital Canadian Dollar Public Consultation Report” (the Report) by the Bank of Canada released back in November 2023 (see link: https://www.bankofcanada.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Forum-Research-Digital-Canadian-Dollar-Consultation-Report.pdf ). The author of the CotD recommends reading this report as the survey reveals that the vast majority of survey respondents are opposed to a digital currency. The following Panels are snippets from the Report:

Panel 1

Panel 2

Panel 3

Panel 4

Panel 5

Panel 6

CotD author’s comment “Think of a digital currency as the equivalent of a coupon or food stamp with an expiry date…it is NOT money! Also, since digital means electrons, monetary inflation would essentially be limitless. Cui bono?”

Will a digital currency mirror the hyper-inflation path of Zimbabwe?

“Let me issue and control a nation’s money and I care not who writes the laws” Mayer Amschel Rothschild