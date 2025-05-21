eldric.substack.com

This is an update of the October 6, 2024 CotD with the following articles relevant to this CotD:

1) Super Sally’s Newsletter May 4, 2025 “ABS Has Released January 2025 Australian Mortality Data. Provisionally Counted Deaths are Lower than 2022 and 2023 Levels” (see link: https://supersally.substack.com/p/abs-has-released-january-2025-australian ). As per the article: 2024 mortality has risen to 186,147, a rise of 1.7% above 2023 levels, but still 2.8% lower than 2022 levels. I estimate that excess mortality since 2020 is up to 67,054. Highest excess is in seniors. The older folk have died in greatly disproportionate numbers. In 2024 seniors, particularly those aged 75 to 84 fared worse and set new mortality records in multiple months. Australians, particularly older Australians, are still rolling up their sleeves to receive their Nth dose (8th or 9th dose) of Covid-19 Vaccine. Just how many doses of mRNA product can a human survive? (Great work Super Sally!)

2) Australian Broadcasting Corporation May 15, 2025 “Australia's childhood vaccination rates are declining, sparking fears about risk to herd immunity” (see link: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-05-16/childhood-vaccination-rates-falling-in-australia-since-covid/105296020 ). From the article: General distrust of vaccines and health information continued to be barriers, as well. Of those parents with unvaccinated children, 46.7 per cent would "not feel guilty" if their child got sick with a vaccine-preventable disease and 47.9 per cent do not believe vaccines are safe for a child. "Vaccination coverage is heading in the wrong direction, and so to turn it around, we need to have a range of strategies to improve it," Dr Beard said. Dr Grohmann said medical professionals had a key role to play in educating patients, particularly as more people got more medical information online and the misinformation became widespread. "It's really important that they get the message that vaccination is really important and protects the whole community. And most importantly, they're effective and safe” he said. (Sound familiar?)

Panel 1 This is a graphical presentation of Australia’s “Provisional Weekly Death Counts” from 2015 utilizing the Australia Bureau of Statistics (ABS) database. The year 2015 is a baseline starting point for this analysis. The graph is a construct of the author as the ABS does not provide this type of presentation (as far as the author is aware). In terms of statistical and mathematical terms, this graph is not only unique, but near perfect in the sense that the “best fit” curves to the data matches 99.96 to 99.98 percent to the data as revealed by R2 values. Also, the data trend started a logarithmic upward curvature in early 2021 which essentially reveals the death rate is accelerating over time. The trend has not changed since the previous CotD analysis. It appears something abnormal is occurring to Australian citizens since early 2021.

Panel 2 This is a semi-log plot of the same graph presented in Panel 1. Again, note the death rate transition from linear to logarithmic starting in early 2021. The semi-log plot is a fave of the CotD author.

Panel 3 This graph is a construct of the CotD author as the ABS provides a database set for the period 2015 to January 2025. Also the ABS includes a dataset for Doctor Certified Deaths and the main 11 Categories of Doctor Certified Deaths. It is likely the ABS does not include all causes of the death within the website resulting differences displayed in the datasets. In order to view the differences, the CotD author has created a category defined as “Information Unavailable” which essentially captures All Other deaths.

Panel 4 The Australian Government Department of Health, Disability and Aging recently updated the summary on “Monitoring and reporting on COVID-19” which displays the booster injection history since January 1, 2023. See link : https://www.health.gov.au/topics/covid-19/monitoring-and-reporting#covid19-vaccinations

Panel 5 The following table presents the Cause of Death categories as per the ABS : https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/health/causes-death/provisional-mortality-statistics/latest-release. Utilizing data within the ABS website, a summary table was created depicting two recent periods for comparison purposes (February 1, 2018 to January 31, 2021 and February 1, 2021 to January 26, 2025). Note that the CotD defined Information Unavailable Deaths category comprises close to 25 percent of All Deaths and has been growing with time.

Panel 6 Here is the CotD defined Information Unavailable dataset since 2015. Observe the “step” change in the average weekly deaths from 668 (pre-pandemic) to 864 (pandemic phase). There appears to be a decent correlation of covid injections to increased “pulses” in deaths.

Panel 7 Here is the CotD defined Information Unavailable dataset since 2015. Again, note the transition from a linear trend to a logarithmic curve trend.

As per the Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care under Side Effects from Immunisation…”Immunisations are safe and effective, although all medication can have unwanted side effects…Most reactions are mild and go away quickly. In general, most children who have had a reaction to a vaccination can be safely re-vaccinated.” Do you think the data supports these claims by the Australian Government?

"Disappointment and adversity can be catalysts for greatness. There's something particularly exciting about being the hunter, as opposed to the hunted. And that can make for powerful energy." Catherine Freeman