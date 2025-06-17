eldric.substack.com

This CotD was inspired by the January 13, 2025 Andrew Madry Data Wise Substack “Time to Death” related to the Australian study “ANALYSIS OF THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION TIME TO DEATH AND ADVERSE EVENT REPORTER TYPE DATA” Prepared by Dr Suzanne Niblett, Leon Anderson, Dr Andrew Madry and Dr Chris Neil. Here is the link: https://andrewmadry.substack.com/p/time-to-death . Essentially this is a re-stack of Dr. Andrew Madry’s substack with highlighted portions and some additional charts constructed by the the CotD author.

As per Andrew Madry’s article: Dr Suzanne Niblett is one my colleague scientists collaborating with the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society (AMPS). She contributed a detailed chapter on Adverse Event reporting in Australia in the AMPS submission to the Excess Mortality Inquiry. The AMPS full submission (pdf can be downloaded here) was one of those not uploaded to the government portal for the public to review. She and other team members have been submitting FOIs to the TGA, to glean relevant data to analyse the safety of the new medicines, which unfortunately is the only way to obtain it.

Arduous pursuit through FOIs has recently obtained a table with the time in days from vaccination to death for all the reported deaths in the Database of Adverse Event Notifications (DAEN).

We know that many of the reports of death occurred early in the rollout. We know that the majority of the deaths are in the older population. So, it follows that many of the deaths occurring in a short time frame after injection are in the older population.

The CotD author urges all to read Dr. Andrew Madry’s substack and the Study. As per the Study : Temporality is an important consideration in determining whether a medication is causally linked to death. Despite this, information regarding the temporal relationship between Covid-19 (covid) vaccinations and death in Australia have not been made publicly available via the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) Database of Adverse Event Notification – medicines (DAEN) or the TGA’s Covid-19 Vaccine Safety Reports. Times between covid vaccination and death for Adverse Event Reports (AERs) submitted to the TGA have however been uncovered through responses to three Freedom of Information (FOI) requests (TGA FOI 4205, FOI 5360, FOI 25-0047), and a Question on Notice (QoN) put to the Department of Health and Aged Care at Senate Estimates in February 2023 (QoN no. 250 PDR: SQ23-000281).

Panel 1 The first chart is directly from the Study.

Panel 2 This graph is a construct of the CotD author which presents the “Time to Death (TTD) from Last Covid Vaccine Administered” based on the Study data presented in Appendix 2.

Panel 3 This graph presents the Appendix 2 data up to 90 days which represents 95 percent of the cumulative deaths.

Panel 4 This presents the cumulative deaths as a percent of the total deaths in the Study. Note that 50 percent of the covid vaccine related deaths occurred by day 10.

Panel 5 This is Panel 1 from the November 22, 2023 CotD Australia Covid and Excess Deaths (see: https://eldric.substack.com/p/chart-of-the-day-cotd-australia-covid?utm_source=publication-search ). Note the tight correlation of booster shots and immediate deaths post vaccination.

