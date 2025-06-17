Chart of the Day (CotD) Australia Covid Vaccine Adverse Events Time to Death Study
June 16, 2025
This CotD was inspired by the January 13, 2025 Andrew Madry Data Wise Substack “Time to Death” related to the Australian study “ANALYSIS OF THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION TIME TO DEATH AND ADVERSE EVENT REPORTER TYPE DATA” Prepared by Dr Suzanne Niblett, Leon Anderson, Dr Andrew Madry and Dr Chris Neil. Here is the link: https://andrewmadry.substack.com/p/time-to-death . Essentially this is a re-stack of Dr. Andrew Madry’s substack with highlighted portions and some additional charts constructed by the the CotD author.
As per Andrew Madry’s article: Dr Suzanne Niblett is one my colleague scientists collaborating with the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society (AMPS). She contributed a detailed chapter on Adverse Event reporting in Australia in the AMPS submission to the Excess Mortality Inquiry. The AMPS full submission (pdf can be downloaded here) was one of those not uploaded to the government portal for the public to review. She and other team members have been submitting FOIs to the TGA, to glean relevant data to analyse the safety of the new medicines, which unfortunately is the only way to obtain it.
Arduous pursuit through FOIs has recently obtained a table with the time in days from vaccination to death for all the reported deaths in the Database of Adverse Event Notifications (DAEN).
We know that many of the reports of death occurred early in the rollout. We know that the majority of the deaths are in the older population. So, it follows that many of the deaths occurring in a short time frame after injection are in the older population.
The CotD author urges all to read Dr. Andrew Madry’s substack and the Study. As per the Study : Temporality is an important consideration in determining whether a medication is causally linked to death. Despite this, information regarding the temporal relationship between Covid-19 (covid) vaccinations and death in Australia have not been made publicly available via the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) Database of Adverse Event Notification – medicines (DAEN) or the TGA’s Covid-19 Vaccine Safety Reports. Times between covid vaccination and death for Adverse Event Reports (AERs) submitted to the TGA have however been uncovered through responses to three Freedom of Information (FOI) requests (TGA FOI 4205, FOI 5360, FOI 25-0047), and a Question on Notice (QoN) put to the Department of Health and Aged Care at Senate Estimates in February 2023 (QoN no. 250 PDR: SQ23-000281).
Panel 1 The first chart is directly from the Study.
Panel 2 This graph is a construct of the CotD author which presents the “Time to Death (TTD) from Last Covid Vaccine Administered” based on the Study data presented in Appendix 2.
Panel 3 This graph presents the Appendix 2 data up to 90 days which represents 95 percent of the cumulative deaths.
Panel 4 This presents the cumulative deaths as a percent of the total deaths in the Study. Note that 50 percent of the covid vaccine related deaths occurred by day 10.
Panel 5 This is Panel 1 from the November 22, 2023 CotD Australia Covid and Excess Deaths (see: https://eldric.substack.com/p/chart-of-the-day-cotd-australia-covid?utm_source=publication-search ). Note the tight correlation of booster shots and immediate deaths post vaccination.
“There are three things in the world that deserve no mercy…hypocrisy, fraud, and tyranny.” Frederick William Robertson
CotD Team DOGE (Division of Government Ejection)
Primary mission: implement PEST (Primary Extraction of Stoolies & Troublemakers) protocol
I have been updating adverse effects of Moderna's Covid-19 virus which they made with DARPA's help and patented in 2013: Moderna's Covid-19 virus formula Patented 2013 - #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG
.The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring - that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy "vaccines" Injections.
Western nations with high mRNA COVID-19 vaccine usage continue to see unusually high death rates, while countries with lower vaccine uptake or different vaccine strategies are seeing fewer deaths.
Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your "genetic code" making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is "hacking the software of life" and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally (2013), a "Trans Human" or GMO - Genetically Modified Organism - owned by the Military, who paid for the Gene Therapy Injections.
Thomas Renz, Lawyer identified the mRNA DNA as ModRNA Synthetic DNA, made in a laboratory and never existed before, which is how ModRNA "vaccines" are patented, as above.
There is not a single vaccine that is safe, effective, or in any way necessary; in fact, all of the major vaccines are actually far worse than the diseases they fraudulently purport to protect against: 2nd Smartest Guy in the World Feb 02, 2025:
The reason that the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” is not even included in the cited infographic is because it radically increases your chances of contracting COVID-19, not to mention suppresses the p53 protein which prevents cancer, while also permanently genetically modifying the human genome with the highly carcinogenic SV40 Simian virus promotor sequence…
The genetic sequence found in Pfizer’s Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” integrates into the human genome, and now all future “vaccinated” generations are genetically modified, as well as their offspring: GMO's: Genetically Modified Organisms.
“Depopulation” is now on the official agenda of the 2025 Bilderberg Conference—and they don’t want you asking why.
World Council for Health Warns injected Covid-Vaxxed Face ‘Ticking Time Bomb’ of Mass Deaths (like in Japan Now) Frank Bergman June 2, 2025 - 12:54 pm
After witnessing an alarming surge in Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), Dr. Thomas has blown the whistle on the cause of this chilling spike in mortality.
During an interview with CHD.TV, Thomas revealed that a staggering 97% of all sudden infant deaths happen within ten days of the child being vaccinated.
He notes that the remaining 3% of sudden infant deaths happen between 10 and 20 days after vaccination.
Many would argue that these findings show that vaccines caused 100% of SIDS cases.
https://slaynews.com/news/top-pediatrician-sound-alarm-children-more-likely-die-vaccines-disease/
“SIDS is sudden infant death syndrome,” Thomas explains.
According to many researchers, self amplifying vaccines saRNA (Self Replicating *) have the capability to automatically spread through populations.
"Spreading through populations" is music to the ears of military strategists doggedly preparing for the end of the world. As reported by Technocracy News "Last week, the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) put out a Request for Information (RFI) seeking information regarding "state-of-the-art capabilities in the simulation of disease outbreaks for future virus releases, but probably GOF Bird Flu for Humans.
Covid Protocols Included Euthanasia of Covid Patients to Free Up Beds in American Hospitals
Euthanasia was also a protocol deployed by the National Health Service in the UK. In the UK, morphine and midazolam were the killer drugs of choice.
Lioness of Judah Ministry Jun 12
Vaccines - A litany of disasters:
Deadly Spike Found in BRAINS of 44% of Covid-Vaccinated (in Japan)
Leading biomedical scientists in Japan have just made a groundbreaking discovery while investigating the global surge in sudden deaths among people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”
Lioness of Judah Ministry Jun 12
The findings were damning—73% of drugs approved by the FDA during the study period failed to meet all four basic criteria for demonstrating “substantial evidence” of effectiveness.
Those four criteria—presence of a control group, replication in two well-conducted trials, blinding of participants and investigators, and the use of clinical endpoints like symptom relief or extended survival—are supposed to be the bedrock of drug evaluation.
Yet only 28% of drugs met all four criteria—40 drugs met none.
A major peer-reviewed study has left the establishment scientific community stunned after it confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” alter the genetic structures of humans to trigger deadly cancers and autoimmune disorders - they are Gene Therapy Injections not vaccines.
https://www.embopress.org/doi/full/10.1038/s44320-025-00093-6
An explosive study has confirmed that vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS) is surging among people who received Covid mRNA injections.
The bombshell study has sent shockwaves through the medical and scientific communities after researchers concluded that Covid mRNA shots have caused a global surge in cases of VAIDS, or vaccine-induced AIDS. Slay News
‘Vaccines’ Cause Sudden Infant Death Syndrome by Triggering Brainstem Dysfunction
A groundbreaking new study has confirmed that toxic ingredients in “vaccines” cause inflammation and brainstem dysfunction, which trigger Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in sleeping babies.
Lioness of Judah Ministry Jun 5
A major new study has confirmed that autism is caused by “toxic chemicals” being injected into children, and it is not a genetic condition, as long claimed.
mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Cause LEUKEMIA, Bombshell Study Finds
A major new study has set alarm bells ringing among oncologists after researchers uncovered evidence showing that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause leukemia to develop within weeks of receiving an injection
Lioness of Judah Ministry Jun 6
mRNA Shots Induce Cancer-Linked Bone Marrow Reprogramming Within Weeks
New study analyzed leukemia patients who developed cancer within weeks of mRNA injection—their bone marrow showed distinct cancer-associated metabolic alterations.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH Jun 5
ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATING! Fibrous Clots Found in Young Children of Covid-Vaccinated Mothers
"Prion-like amyloid fibrils were found in the blood of chronically ill children who had been exposed to Pfizer’s mRNA injections in utero...We are potentially looking at a generational health crisis"
Lioness of Judah Ministry Jun 7
Dr Jesica Rose wrote a stack some time back entitled "IgG4-related disease (IgG4RD) means
FIBROSIS and organ destruction That leads to death... eventually"
She talks about IgG4-related disease (IgG4RD) which she says the following regarding a paper, brought to her attention by Stephanie Seneff, which grabbed her attention:
The role of PD-1/PD-Lsin the pathogenesis of IgG4-related disease', published in Rheumatology in 2021.
https://academic.oup.com/rheumatology/article/61/2/815/6261330#google_vignette
she says: "There is a reason this particular paper caught my attention, and kept it, is because the authors provide evidence that IgG4RD is linked to the promotion of differentiation of naïveT cells (in the periphery) to a Treg phenotype via a programmed cell death protein/ligand interaction. What does this mean? It means IgG4RD → more Tregs →more IL-10/TGF-beta → more IgG4 → more IgG4RD → more fibrosis, etc"
some of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vials contained saRNA (Self Replicating*) explains the why spike protein is still circulating in some human beings 709 days post-COVID mRNA injection and the mass shedding phenomena. Karen Kingston
Top Study mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Rewire Human Biology
Frank BergmanJune 4, 2025 - 12:56 pm
A major peer-reviewed study has confirmed that the spike protein from Covid mRNA “vaccines” is a rogue operator that infests every cell in the body to rewire human biology, causing deadly cancers, brain disorders, immune system failure, and death.
The alarming findings reveal that the spike protein operates independently from the mRNA shot to hijack human cellular machinery in unexpected ways.
The bombshell study was led by Dr. Giovanni Colonna of the Unit of Medical Informatics at the University of Campania.
The results of the study were published in the leading medical journal Biomolecules.
According to the study, the S1 subunit of the spike protein produced after mRNA injection can operate independently from the rest of the “vaccine.”
Once it enters the body, it continues to spread to every organ, hijacking human cells.
By mapping thousands of experimentally validated protein interactions, Colonna shows that S1 alone may trigger over 2,500 biological processes.
Bill Gates’ ‘Vaccine’ Scientist Warns Covid-Vaxxed Face ‘Spectacular Wave’ of Mass Death
Frank BergmanJune 10, 2025 - 12:58 pm
One of the world’s leading vaccinologists is warning the public that Covid mRNA “vaccines” were the trigger for a looming global mass depopulation event.
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, a former Gates Foundation “vaccine” scientist, warns that the human race is facing a deadly “spectacular wave of hyperacute systemic disease” that will wipe out billions of people who received mRNA injections.
Bossche reveals that Covid mRNA shots were designed with a “delay” that triggers an “evolutionary mechanism.”
He warns that the coming devastation caused by Covid injections will be “unprecedented in the history of clinical virology and underappreciated by our public health authorities.”
Bossche is sounding the alarm over a looming collapse of immunity among those who received the Covid mRNA injections.
According to Bossche, the long-term results of the “vaccines” will be a widespread global wave of turbo cancer, heart attacks, strokes, and ultimately death.
He warns that countries with the highest vaccination rates will be most impacted by the looming “wave” of death and disease.
Bossche warned that the world is heading for a serious reckoning in a new essay.
He argues that the global Covid vaccination strategy set global populations up for more serious illness in the future, triggering a mass extinction event.
However, he doesn’t call this a prophecy, noting that it’s simply biology.
At the beginning of his essay, Dr. Bossche acknowledges that his warning will mostly be “met with scorn” by the establishment.
“Many people think I’m an idiot or a conspiracy theorist,” he predicts.
“I understand that if you haven’t really dug into the complex dynamics of this immune escape pandemic, it’s almost impossible to see that my predictions are actually based on rational, scientific reasoning,” he adds.
“On the flip side, those with whom I feel aligned in terms of mindset and aware of the damage caused by this large-scale interference in population immunity often call me a ‘visionary.’
“They seem amazed by how easily they think I can ‘see the future.’
“That label, though, because calling it ‘visionary’ kind of downplays all the years of scientific insights, careful reasoning, and hard-earned knowledge behind it.”
The theory behind Bossche’s warning is that people who received Covid mRNA injections have suffered long-term damage to their immune system.
While those people may seem fine for now, they will be vulnerable to waves of disease that will emerge in the next few years.
“Disturbances in natural balance” may not immediately “transition into full-blown chaos or system breakdown,” he explains.
Bossche expects this wave of deadly disease to begin five to six years after the mass “vaccination” campaign began in early 2021.
“Without mechanisms for adaptation or resilience, there’s a very real risk that systems collapse — suddenly and irreversibly,” he writes.
“Where it is currently most obvious—at least to me—that we are running out of the ability to adapt or remain resilient is in the ongoing immune escape pandemic: after 5–6 years of increasingly disruptive influences — mainly irrational infection-control measures followed by poorly thought-out mass vaccination — the population’s immunity has largely lost its ability to effectively adapt to continued viral immune escape.”
“In this high-entropy phase of modern civilization, further viral evolution in highly C-19 vaccinated populations is the most likely factor to trigger societal collapse,” he adds.
“This non-linear collapse would likely prevent the breakdown of other already-strained systems.
“This might be the only positive element in an otherwise bleak scenario.”
He also notes that deaths, chronic illness, and injuries have already surged among vaccinated populations.
However, he suggests the excess death rates already seen are only the tip of the iceberg of what is to come.
“Beyond the well-documented direct side effects of the mRNA-based ‘vaccine’ injections, highly vaccinated C-19 populations are now increasingly witnessing excess mortality due to vaccine-associated immune dysregulation,” he notes.
Governments, pharmaceutical companies, and health officials “have orchestrated a large-scale gain-of-function experiment on the human species, leading to convergent evolution of dramatic immune dysregulation and catastrophic viral immune escape,” the top scientist adds.
He concludes by warning that “there is little immune buffer capacity left to delay a spectacular wave of hyperacute systemic disease in highly C-19 vaccinated populations.”
He also adds that the threat to the mRNA-vaccinated masses “may be relatively harmless to the unvaccinated population.”
Dr. Bossche has been speaking out to warn the public about the injections for some time now, as Slay News previously reported.
The top scientist issued a similar warning during an interview with vaccine expert and investigator Steve Kirsch.
Similarly, he warned the public that a “wave” of “unprecedented deaths” is looming for those who received Covid mRNA injections.
Bossche declared that a coming “wave of morbidity” and “mortality” will wipe out the Covid-vaccinated.
The Bill Gates insider warned that population numbers worldwide will soon experience a “completely unprecedented” plunge.
Bossche predicts that “up to 30-40%” of the general public will soon die “in highly vaccinated countries.”
He also notes that Covid is impossible to tackle with mRNA injections because it will always continue to mutate.
“The mutations are no longer restricted to spike protein, which indicates enhanced activity of CTLs (cytotoxic T cells) to diminish viral infectiousness,” Bossche explained to Kirsch.
“And that CTL activity is responsible for the decline of T cells that in fact boost the neutralizing antibodies that prevent virulence.”
For this same reason, Bossche has previously warned that it was a mistake to roll out a vaccine for public use in the middle of a pandemic.
The vaccinologist notes that vaccinating large portions of the public will only make viruses stronger, rather than defeating them.
Bossche explained that waves of serious illness are increasing in developed, highly vaccinated countries.
“Ultimately, this evolution would inevitably lead to the emergence of a highly virulent variant that would cause waves of hospitalizations and severe disease in highly vaccinated countries – of course, always the same, only in highly vaccinated countries,” Bossche stressed.
The expert then warned that these highly vaccinated countries will soon see “unprecedented” numbers of deaths.
“In my humble opinion, what we will see is something completely, completely unprecedented in terms of the magnitude of the wave of morbidity and unfortunately mortality that we will see,” he said.
Kirsch asked Bossche for specifics about what this “completely unprecedented” future phenomenon would entail.
He responded by predicting that over one-third of all people will die as a direct result of the Covid mRNA injection rollout.
“In some of the highly vaccinated populations … I would not be surprised that we will be dealing with serious decimation of the population, in some populations, maybe up to 30 or 40 percent,” Bossche commented.
Bill Gates Insider Warns Covid-Vaxxed Face ‘Wave’ of ‘Unprecedented Deaths’
In addition, Bossche previously warned the public during a separate interview that a “massive tsunami” of “chaos” and “death” is about to decimate the global Covid mRNA-vaccinated population.
As Slay News reported, Bossche warned that a “huge, huge wave” of illness and deaths among those vaccinated for Covid is now “imminent.”
The top scientist says this “massive tsunami” will collapse hospitals and cause financial, economic, and social “chaos.”
“What I am predicting is a massive, massive tsunami” of illness and death among highly vaccinated populations with compromised immune systems, Bossche said.
“You will see what will happen, for example, in the next coming weeks…is more and more cases of more serious long Covid…
“They will start to replace the surge of the cancers…now we have a more chronic phase.
“It will end with a hyper-acute phase, a huge, huge wave…
“I’ve been studying this now for four years.
“I know what I’m talking about,” Bossche asserted.
“The thing I want your audience to understand, what we will be facing in the hyper-acute Covid crisis that is imminent, is that we will have to build a completely new world…” Bossche continues.
“It is very very clear that when this starts, our hospitals will collapse.
“And that means the chaos in all kinds of layers of society — financial, economic, social, you name it — will be complete.”
“This will be something that will be reported in history for many, many generations to come,” he noted.
READ MORE – Deadly Heart Condition Surges 115,100% in Covid mRNA-Vaccina
Slay News
Me: In simplistic terms, the (vaccines) Gene Therapy Injections, have already wiped out the natural immunity that your body was born with, by up to minus 97%, where plus 100%, was what your body started with.
So the next injected illness, vaccinated you gets, your body cannot defend itself against, having less than zero, natural immunity - and it just dies. Simple.
My free salt water cure is the only remaining means to save your body, by defeating the next virus in the nasal passages of your head, before it becomes the disease which kills you in your body, for nose breathers - mouth breathers, no idea, vaccinated - not this cure?
Note that it is the vaccines which cause your death and their intention was never to save you.
Final Conclusion: Injected vaccines will deliberately kill you, because that is their intention.