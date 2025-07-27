eldric.substack.com

The following articles are relevant to this CotD:

1) The Counter Signal July 19, 2025 “Alberta Heritage Fund hits $30B, eyes $250B goal by 2050” (see link: https://substack.com/home/post/p-168756397 ). As per the article written by Isaac Lamoureux (True North): Alberta’s Heritage Savings Trust Fund has hit a record high of $30 billion after a $2.8-billion deposit from the province’s 2024–25 surplus, the province announced on Friday. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith explained that despite former premier Peter Lougheed’s foresight in establishing the fund, it had barely grown over the last four decades. The United Conservative government plans to grow the Heritage Fund to $250 billion by 2050, positioning it as a stabilizing source of income to weather volatile resource revenues and reduce reliance on taxation. “The most solemn duty of any government is to ensure that future generations are able to enjoy the same benefits and quality of life that we do today,” Smith said.

CBC News January 29, 2025 “Danielle Smith announces new Crown corporation to oversee Alberta’s rainy day fund” (see link: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/ab-government-politics-heritage-fund-1.7444548).From the article: The Heritage Fund Opportunities Corp. is to direct policy for the Heritage Fund, which for the most part will still be managed by the Alberta Investment Management Corp., or AIMCo. When asked Wednesday whether the new corporation's goal to support "areas that matter to Albertans" means investing in more Alberta-based assets, Horner said "not necessarily." "This will be return-focused," he said. It was created in 1976 by former premier Peter Lougheed to set aside a portion of resource revenues, but subsequent governments have dipped into the piggy bank as needed, particularly when the price of oil crashed. Smith's United Conservative Party government has committed to not skimming interest earnings from the fund to prop up the province's general revenue.

Panel 1

This excerpt is sourced from the First Annual Report 1976-1977 as per The Provincial Tresurer’s Report on page 3 : “Heritage Fund was established by an act of the Legislature Alberta on May 19, 1976. The Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund Act provides for 30 percent of non-renewable resource revenue to be set aside and invested for the benefit of the people of Albertain future years. The Heritage Fund provides the opportunity and the resources needed to strengthen and diversify the economy of Alberta and to undertake special projects which will improve the quality of life in this province.”

CotD author’s comment: The initial idea of the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund (AHSTF) sounded great with a very noble cause. Below is the AHSTF composition as of August 30, 1976, which essentially depicts the Fund is essentially 100 percent invested in Alberta.

Panel 2

The following are excerpts from the 2024-2025 Annual Report :

“The Heritage Fund operates under the authority of the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund Act (the “Act”). Under the Act, the President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance is responsible for the investments of the Heritage Fund, with the objective of maximizing long-term financial returns.”

Panel 3

From the 2024-2025 Annual Report: Alberta Exposure “At fiscal year end, the Heritage Fund had $1.5 billion invested in Alberta, which includes various properties located in Alberta and securities issued by public companies headquartered in the province. These investments do not include businesses that have a significant economic presence in Alberta, but are headquartered elsewhere. The Heritage Fund’s current SIP&G does not prescribe any target or policy range for specific investment exposure to Alberta.”

CotD author’s comment: Alberta Exposure market value of $1.475 Billion has not changed essentially in 49 years (in fact down $25 Million). What has changed is the percent allocation of Alberta funds from 100 percent in 1976 to less than 5% in 2025. Question…how has this benefitted Albertans?

Panel 4

Again, this is directly from the 2024-2025 Annual Report: After steadily declining from over $12,000 per Albertan in 1983 to $4,425 in 2020, due to population growth outpacing investment gains and regular income withdrawals, the Fund’s value has risen to almost $5,500 as of March 31, 2025.

CotD author’s comment: A reduction in per capita value of 65% is not a success story….but it gets worse.

Panel 5

This chart is a construct of the CotD author based on the 2024-2025 Annual Report “Historical Summary of Operations” table presented on pages 20 to 21. Note the total Fund Equity value is $24.7 Billion from this table, which excludes “Accumulated remeasurement gains” of $2.4 Billion (see Statement of Financial Position on page 25) and page 10 for definition.

Panel 6

This chart is a construct of the CotD author based on the data presented in Panel 5 and the Alberta government’s Growth plan for the AHSTF targeting a value of $250 Billion by year 2050. The forecast incorporates an average “growth” rate of 8.85% per year to achieve a $250 Billion fund value plus halting all fund withdrawls (Transfers Out & Expenditures) through to year 2050. The $250 Billion fund target appears to be somewhat aggressive and the question is “based on past performance of the Fund and global markets, is this target achievable?”

Panel 7

This chart is a construct of the CotD author which presents the AHSTF value in terms of “Gold oz” and “Gold oz per capita”. This method eliminates inflation from the calculation and, in the CotD author’s opinion, is the best way to view the change in Fund value over time. In terms of Gold oz, the Fund value has deteriorated 80 % over the past 25 years. However, even more telling, in terms of Gold oz per capita, the Fund value has depreciated to less than 10% since 1985. Again, how has this benefitted Albertans?...Cui bono?

CotD author’s comment: Advice to the AHSTF…sell 67% of the Fund’s value ($20 Billion) and purchase ($15 Billion) 3.3 million oz of physical gold and ($5 Billion) 100 million oz of physical silver. In 10 years, the combined value of this gold and silver will be in the order of $200 Billion (in my opinion). The remaining $10 Billion will be valued at $47 Billion in 10 years based on a growth rate of 8.85% per year. The combined total Fund value will be close to $250 Billion by 2035-2036 (15 years sooner than the Alberta government’s forecast).

“The last official act of any government is to loot the treasury” George Washington

“Every lie we tell incurs a debt to the truth…sooner or later that debt is paid” Valery Legasov

CotD Team DOGE (Division of Government Ejection)

Primary mission: implement PEST protocol (Primary Extraction of Stoolies & Troublemakers)